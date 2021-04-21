Weather Minute for April 21, 2021

This morning winds will be picking up and turning to the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s. This morning we will have showers and a bit of a mix around.

This afternoon it will become quite windy. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between twenty to twenty five miles an hour. Wind gusts will be even higher. This afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. During the afternoon hours we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with some flurries.

This evening we will have a variable cloudy sky. It will be windy with temperatures in the 30s. This evening winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds and it will be chilly. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Huntingdon County beginning at 1:00 AM Thursday until 9:00 AM. Winds tonight will continue to be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

