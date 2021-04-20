Weather Minute for April 20, 2021

This morning we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 40s. Winds this morning will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon our northwestern counties will have more clouds compared to sun with a shower around. High temperatures in the northwest will be in the 50s. Further to the southeast temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have a variable cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s to 50s. Winds this evening will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight will be rather cloudy. Temperatures in the northwestern counties will dip into the upper 30s while everyone else will be in the 40s. A shower or two cannot be ruled out overnight. Winds tonight will be from the southeast and will be light.

