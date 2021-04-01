Weather Minute for April 1st, 2021

This morning we will have scattered snow showers and flurries around. At this point, it looks like any snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces and should melt off of roadways. Visibility will be reduced at times. Use caution while you commute. If a roadway turns icy it will be more on the bridges and overpasses. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s. This morning winds are from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This afternoon temperatures continue in the 30s. With the strong wind from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour, it will feel more like we are in the 20s. Make sure to bundle up. We could see wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. This afternoon we will continue to see a few snow showers and flurries with a variable cloudy sky.

This evening flurries will linger. Our temperatures will be in the upper 20s this evening. Winds will continue from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Overnight will be cold as temperatures tumble into the teens to lower 20s. We will become partly cloudy overnight. Winds tonight continue from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

