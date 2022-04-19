This morning temperatures will be in the 30s. This morning we will have snow showers and flurries around.

Today we will have showers mixed in with some snow showers with a variable cloudy sky. Use caution while traveling. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be blustery making the air feel colder.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper twenties to lower thirties. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.