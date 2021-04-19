Weather Minute for April 19, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be calm.

This afternoon we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s which is seasonable for this time of the year.

This evening we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 50s. Winds will continue from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky in the northwest and a sprinkle or flurry cannot be ruled out. Further south there will be patchy clouds with temperatures in the 40s. Tonight winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

