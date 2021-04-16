Weather Minute for April 16, 2021

This morning we will have showers around with snowflakes mixed in. Temperatures this morning will be in the 30s. Winds this morning will be from the west-northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This afternoon we will continue to see showers around with a rather cloudy sky. Winds pick up this afternoon between fifteen to twenty miles an hour from the west. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. With the winds, it will feel cooler.

This evening we will have a rather cloudy sky with a sprinkle or two. Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s. Winds this evening will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have low temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight will be rather cloudy. Winds tonight continue from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

FULL WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST HERE –>