This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light and we will have a clear sky. Cooler air will make a return for the weekend.

High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds could gust over 50 mph and there is a higher risk for wildfires due to dry conditions and the wind. Try to refrain from burning today. The National Weather Service has issued for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset counties from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Jefferson and Indiana County from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Today there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s. Tonight we will become cloudy.