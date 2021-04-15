Weather Minute for April 15, 2021

This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. This morning there will be a northwesterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or two around. High temperatures today will only be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. The winds will make the air feel cooler.

This evening we will have variable cloudiness with a shower or sprinkle in spots. Our temperatures this evening will be in the upper 40s. Winds this evening will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out, and in higher elevations there may even be a flurry. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s. Winds tonight will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

