This morning we will have more clouds compared to clear sky and it will be mild. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Today there will be variable cloudiness with showers and even a few thunderstorms. Most of this will be early in the day and then clouds will attempt to break late in the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots may reach near 70 degrees, by mid morning. Temperature will slightly fall later this afternoon. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight will be mainly clear.