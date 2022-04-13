This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Today will be a mild day. High temperatures will be inf the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine and during the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm could pop up. Some thunderstorms could contain gusty winds. You’ll want to stay up to date with the weather.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower to mid 50s with a cloudy sky. There could also be a stray shower tonight.