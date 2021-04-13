Weather Minute for April 13, 2021

This morning will be foggy with a bit of drizzle. Our temperatures this morning will be in the 40s and we will have a light wind.

This afternoon clouds break for sunshine. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between 3 to 5 miles an hour. Our temperatures this afternoon reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This evening temperatures will be in the 50s. During the evening hours we will be partly cloudy with a light westerly breeze.

Tonight we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s with a light southwesterly wind.

