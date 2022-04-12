We will have showers moving through early this morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. It will also be foggy.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

This afternoon there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we will be partly cloudy.