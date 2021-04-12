Weather Minute for April 12, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this morning will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers and drizzle around. Our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening showers taper off and we will have a cloudy sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s. Winds this evening will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky and a sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures tonight dip into the mid to upper 40s. Winds tonight will be light from the west.

