This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There also could be a shower or two around. Temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with showers.