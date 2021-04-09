Weather Minute April 9th, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have showers moving through this morning and you may want to grab your rain jacket. This morning winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon will be a rather cloudy day with showers in spots along with drizzle in the east. Eastern counties, temperatures today will be on the cooler side in the upper 50s to lower 60s. In the west this afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sun but a shower or thunderstorm is possible. Western counties will be milder with high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening we will have a variable cloudy sky with a stray shower or drizzle. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeastern winds will continue between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will continue to have variable cloudiness. Tonight we will have a southeastern wind between five to ten miles an hour.

