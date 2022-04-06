This morning we will have rain and fog with temperatures in the 40s.

We will get a break midday from the rain and there will be a rather cloudy sky. A stray sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out. Another round of rain arrives this evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Rain continues tonight. Low temperatures on tonight will be in the upper 40s.