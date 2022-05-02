This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will also be dealing with patchy fog. Use caution as you travel.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some peeks of sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.