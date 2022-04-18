This morning will be chilly. Temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have a cold and raw day. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel even colder.

Today will be cloudy with rain and snow mixed. Snow could accumulate on ridgetops today and we could pick up a few inches. It will also reduce visibility and create slick road conditions. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories. For Bedford, Blair, Cambria, and Somerset Counties the Advisory begins at 10:00 AM and goes until Midnight. For Cameron, Clearfield, Elk and Center the Winter Weather Advisory begins at noon and goes until Tuesday at 2:00 AM. Use caution as you travel.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have scattered snow showers.