Today’s Weather Kid is Spencer Rosinsky! Spencer is headed into the 6th grade at Clearfield Elementary School and he is eleven years old.

Spencer plays soccer, football, and is a competitive cheerleader. He loves sunny days and his favorite subject in school is math.









Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Thank you so much Spencer for coming in and helping us deliver the hiking forecast this morning! He did a great job!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.