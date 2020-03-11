Weather Kid Wednesday: Patrick

Patrick Harker was our Weather Kid Wednesday and he is currently a student at Hollidaysburg Area Junior High School. Patrick hopes to become a meteorologist one day!

Patrick became interested in the weather when he was little because he would get scared if it was raining hard. This fear, he turned into a fascination to learn more about the weather. Patrick also likes when we get a lot of snow in the winter. Thanks Patrick for coming in and helping with the weather!

If you know a child who would be interested in being our Weather Kid Wednesday, email Christy at Cshields@wtajtv.com