Today’s Weather Kid is McKenzie Smith! McKenzie is in the 3rd grade at West Branch Elementary School. She loves math and science. She also wants to be a meteorologist one day and enjoys studying the clouds.

McKenzie’s favorite weather is either when it is snowing, or if it is sunny out. She also loves being a cheerleader. McKenzie did a an amazing job this morning! Thank you so much for waking up so early and we cannot wait to see you giving the forecast as a meteorologist in the future!





If you have an elementary or middle school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, email Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.