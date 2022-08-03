Today’s Weather Kid is Andrew Leeper! Andrew is headed into the 5th grade and is ten years old.

Andrew is a big fan of DelGrosso’s Amusement Park and playing Minecraft. He loves thunderstorms and his favorite subject in school is math.

Thank you so much Andrew for coming in and helping us deliver the “What to Wear” forecast this morning! He did a fantastic job!









If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.