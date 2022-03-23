Today’s Weather Kid is Alexander Leister! Alexander is in the 3rd grade at Chestnut Ridge Elementary School. He loves science and watching the forecast everyday.

Alexander’s favorite type of weather is when it is raining outside. He also loves playing basketball and making LEGO creations. Alexander did a wonderful job this morning! He was fascinated by how the newscast is put together each day and how everything works behind the scenes. Thank you so much for waking up early to help us with the bus stop forecast!







If you have an elementary or middle school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, email Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.