Weather Kid Wednesday: Abby

Abby Stone was our Weather Kid Wednesday this week! Abby is a 3rd grade student at Park Forest Elementary School.

Abby says she likes the weather because it changes so much and can be a surprise. Abby says her favorite weather is sunny and warm so she can go to the pool. She also takes advantage of winter as an ice skater!

This was Abby’s first time in front of a green screen, and she was a complete pro! Thanks for helping with the weather today Abby!

If you have a child in 1st through 8th grade, who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, email Christy at Cshields@wtajtv.com