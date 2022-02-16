Weather Kid Wednesday – Abby Smith

Today’s Weather Kid is Abby Smith! Abby is in 2nd grade and loves math and science.

Abby is a big fan of cats. She is also a big fan of geocaching and is a girl scout. She says the best part about being a girl scout is getting to spend time with her friends. Abby says her favorite type of weather is sunny and warm days.

Thank you so much Abby for coming in and helping us deliver the bus stop forecast!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, email Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.