Weather Kid Wednesday: Abbey Ebersole

Weather Kid Wednesday is back after a year and a half hiatus! Today’s Weather Kid was Abbey Ebersole! Abbey is headed into the 4th grade and loves science. She also enjoys taking ballet, tap, jazz and hip-hop dance lessons!

Abbey told us her favorite type of weather is when it is sunny so that she can go swimming. We certainly have had the perfect weather for swimming so far this week! Abbey did a fantastic job this morning! Thank you so much for waking up bright and early to join us!

If you have an elementary or middle school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, email Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.