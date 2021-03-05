Weather in less than a minute for March 5, 2021

This morning we will be mainly to partially clear with temperatures in the teens. When you factor in the winds this morning, some spots are feeling like below zero or in the single digits! Make sure to bundle up.

This afternoon we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will make the air feel cooler. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds with a flurry in spots in the northern counties and in the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the teens to lower twenties. Winds tonight will continue from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Have a great Friday!