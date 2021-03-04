Weather Day Planner for March 4th, 2021

Happy Thursday! This morning we will have clouds around with temperatures in the lower 30s. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. In our northern counties, there could even be a flurry or two.

This afternoon winds will pick up between fifteen to twenty miles an hour from the northwest. This will keep us on the cooler side with temperatures today reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. This afternoon we will return to seeing a partly to mostly sunny sky. Northern counties, you will have a bit more in the way of cloud coverage.

This evening and tonight we will all be partially to mainly clear. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the teens to lower 20s. Winds tonight will slightly diminish and will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

