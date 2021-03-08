Weather Almanac March 8, 2021

Temperatures will be above average for most of this week! For March 8th, the average high temperature is 43°F in Altoona. The average low temperature is 25°F.

Today we will have a high around 50°F and our low this morning dropped to 17°F.

Our record high temperature for this date was 77°F back in 2000. Our record low temperature was 0°F in 1986. The record low high temperatures as 14°F in 1986. The record highest low temperature recorded was 55°F in 2000.

The most amount of rainfall that happened on March 8th was .78″ of rain in 1956. The most amount of snowfall for this date was 7.5″ of snow back in 1953.

Our sunrise this morning occured at 6:37 AM our sunset will happen at 6:13 PM.