Weather Almanac for November 26th

Happy Thanksgiving! The average high for November 26th is 45°F and the average low temperature for this date is 30°F.

Our record high for this date was in 1979 of 65°F. Our record low on this date was back in 1950 when we hit a low temperature of 5°F!

The most precipitation recorded on this date was in 1979 when 1.6″ of precipitation fell. The most snow we have seen on November 26th happened in 1950 when 5″ of snow fell.

One of the snowiest Thanksgiving’s happened on November 25, 1971 when a 12″ of snow fell in Altoona.

The record lowest high was back in 1950 when the high temperature only reached 17°F. The record highest low was 49°F back in 1979. So far our low temperature today ties the record with this highest low.

Today’s sunrise occurred at 7:12 AM and our sunset tonight will be at 4:49 PM.