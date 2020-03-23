Weather Almanac for March 23

Today temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s which is cooler than average. Our average high temperature for March 23 is 49°F. Our average low temperature is 31°F. This morning our low temperature dropped to 36°F. Our record high temperature for March 23 happened in 2012 when the high temperature reached 81°F. Our record low temperature for this date was 7°F in 1940. Our record lowest high temperature recorded for this date was 23°F in 1940. The highest low temperature for March 23 happened in 1938 when the temperature did not fall below 54°F.

In 1950 we received 5″ of snowfall on this date and in 2011 over 1.04″ of rain fell. Today’s sunrise occurred at 7:11 AM our sunset time is 7:29 PM