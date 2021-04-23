We will see rain Saturday night into Sunday morning

This weekend you will need your umbrella at times, but it will not be a complete washout.

Saturday we will start off with some sunshine but then clouds will move in as the day goes along. We will see rain developing later Saturday afternoon and evening. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday night a low-pressure system will move across Central PA. This will bring us rainfall during the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday night will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday we start off with lingering showers, but later in the day clouds will attempt to break for some sunshine. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

