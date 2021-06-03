We have a few more chances for some rainfall before dry weather returns this weekend

This afternoon will not be a washout, but we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain downpours. This is ahead of a cold front that will be moving through.

Tonight there will be a few lingering showers around with a cloudy sky.

Tomorrow we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon and evening hours a shower or thunderstorm could pop up in places. Most of us tomorrow will stay dry.

Over the next few days, most of Central PA will pick up between a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of rainfall.

