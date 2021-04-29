We could see strong storms today before winds pick up tomorrow

A low-pressure system will slowly make its way across Central Pennsylvania today and tonight. With it we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could become strong. The biggest threat today will be downpours and wind gusts above 60 mph within a storm. You will want to stay up to date with the weather today.

Tonight we will have lingering showers into Friday morning. Once the low-pressure system moves to our east, we will have winds picking up and they will be quite strong on Friday.

Friday our winds will be from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. Winds gusts on Friday could be above forty miles an hour. If you have anything outdoors that could blow away, you will want to secure it down. The winds will also make the air feel colder.

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FULL WEATHER FORECAST HERE –>