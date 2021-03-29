We are riding a rollercoaster this week with the weather

Buckle up for the rollercoaster ride of weather this week! Spring is a time for transition and we will be feeling that this whole week.

By this afternoon we will become sunny and winds will start to diminish. Temperatures will be seasonable Monday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures soar on Tuesday into the mid 60s ahead of our next system.

Wednesday a low pressure system moves in bringing us clouds and showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A cold front will then cross Central PA late Wednesday night into Thursday morning brining in cold air.

We see temperatures tumble on Thursday to well below average. Temperatures on Thursday will only reach the mid to upper 30s. There will even be some snowflakes around on Thursday.

Temperatures rebound as we head into the holiday weekend. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s and we will be back to seasonable temperatures on Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

