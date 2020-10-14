Watch Out For Wet Leaves

As the leaves begin to fall to the ground, keep in mind that wet leaves can be just as slippery as ice. Water settles on top of fallen leaves and can lead to hydroplaning. Make sure you pay attention to the leaves on the roads, especially after a rain event.

If you are traveling on a road that is covered with wet leaves lower your speed limit and give yourself more room between you and the car in front of you. If you break too quickly and too hard on wet leaves you may not be able to stop in time, which could lead to an accident.