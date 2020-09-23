Warming Atlantic ocean waters adding fuel to tropical systems

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is already the second most active on record, and the entire list of storm names has been exhausted. As a result, the remaining storms this season will take their names from the Greek alphabet. The only other time this happened was 2005, when there were four storms that reached Category 5 – Emily, Katrina, Rita, and Wilma. While there are year-to-year variations in weather patterns and water temperatures that lead to one season being more active than another, climate change is making the storms worse once they develop.

Even though the overall number of hurricanes each year is not increasing, there is a significant increase in the likelihood that a hurricane will be at major hurricane (Category 3-5) intensity during its lifetime. A NOAA CIMSS study earlier this year re-examined global satellite data from 1979 to 2017. Using the regular intensity estimates that are available every 6 hours (known as fixes), scientists found that the probability of a hurricane reaching a Category 3 or higher has increased at about 8 percent per decade globally. When examining only the North Atlantic, that number jumped to 49 percent per decade. Combining those fixes into 3-year periods, the proportion of fixes indicating a major hurricane jumped from about 32 percent to 39 percent globally, and from about 15 to 38 percent in the North Atlantic.

Water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic during hurricane season have risen about 1.85°F over the past hundred years. When combined with the warming atmosphere, this means storms have a greater potential for strengthening — sometimes rapidly — leading to greater impacts on people. More water evaporates into the storms, allowing for heavier rain. There is also evidence that the forward speed of storms is slowing, increasing rainfall amounts over a particular place and adding to inland flooding risk. And with sea levels averaging 7 inches higher than a century ago, coastal flooding from storm surge is already deeper and traveling farther inland.

These trends will continue, with higher coastal inundation levels, higher rainfall rates, and a higher percentage of storms reaching major hurricane status.

METHODOLOGY

Trends in hurricane intensity based on Kossin et al. (2020), see paper for full methodology. Proportions are for major tropical cyclones (Category 3-5) compared to all tropical cyclones that are Category 1 or higher. Water temperature data from 1910 to 2019 in the tropical Atlantic is based on the Atlantic Main Development Region from NOAA Climate at a Glance. While there are small amounts of land within the area, ocean anomalies dominate the value. It is effectively, but not purely, a measure of the sea surface temperatures there. Anomalies are relative to the 1910-2000 average. Hurricanes are the regional name given to tropical cyclones, which are known as typhoons in the western Pacific Ocean.