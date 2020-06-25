Warmest Junes

So far this June in Altoona, we have had an average temperature of 68.6°F which puts us warmer than average. However we are only at the 23rd warmest June on record. Our average temperature for the month of June is 66.7°F. The hottest June on record was back in 1971 when the average temperature was 72.8°F. In 2011. we had the 4th warmest June on record which tied 1996 when the average temperature was 70.2°F.

The hottest day on record for the month of June occurred on June 30th when the temperature reached 96°F back in 1933. The record highest low temperature recorded was 65°F and that happened on June 28th in 2015 and June 30th in 1995.