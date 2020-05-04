Warm weather draws crowds to parks amid outbreak

Warm weather drew crowds to parks over the weekend, despite ongoing recommendations to distance from others during the coronavirus outbreak.

At Piedmont Park in Atlanta, people gathered on grassy lawns and under trees.

Some biked and walked their dogs along footpaths. Others tossed around footballs and frisbees.

Many did not wear masks, with little to indicate the global virus pandemic rages on.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The vast majority of people recover.