Volcanoes an ever-present, if usually distant danger

The deadly eruption of a volcano in New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty on Monday left six people confirmed dead and dozens of visitors to the island injured. Rescuers were coping with toxic gases and smaller eruptions as they tried to search for eight missing tourists presumed killed in the disaster.
A famed tourist attraction, the White Island volcano is one of several in New Zealand and thousands that encircle the Pacific. Most lie far from major cities and are watched carefully for signs of danger: normally visitors were permitted to explore the volcano’s crater.
It’s impossible to know when or if the 1,500 active volcanoes on Earth might blow, and that makes them an unpredictable, ever-present hazard. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than half of them are located in six countries: the U.S., Russia, Indonesia, Iceland, Japan and Chile.