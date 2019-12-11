Volcanoes an ever-present, if usually distant danger

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2016, file photo, the Volcano of Fire releases lava, seen from Escuintla, Guatemala. In Spanish it’s known as “El Volcan del Fuego.” (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

The deadly eruption of a volcano in New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty on Monday left six people confirmed dead and dozens of visitors to the island injured. Rescuers were coping with toxic gases and smaller eruptions as they tried to search for eight missing tourists presumed killed in the disaster.

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, file photo provided by Lillani Hopkins, shows the eruption of the volcano on White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand. (Lillani Hopkins via AP, file)

A famed tourist attraction, the White Island volcano is one of several in New Zealand and thousands that encircle the Pacific. Most lie far from major cities and are watched carefully for signs of danger: normally visitors were permitted to explore the volcano’s crater.

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Mayon volcano spews red-hot lava in another eruption as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

It’s impossible to know when or if the 1,500 active volcanoes on Earth might blow, and that makes them an unpredictable, ever-present hazard. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than half of them are located in six countries: the U.S., Russia, Indonesia, Iceland, Japan and Chile.