Virus could make Calif. fire season more difficult

As wildfire season looms, state and federal wildfire managers are facing two natural disasters that require opposite responses: the coronavirus pandemic and a wildfire season that could be particularly difficult.

To save lives and reduce spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic, people around the world are being told to stay home and remain as isolated as possible.

But to save lives and property in a wildfire, the federal government pulls thousands of firefighters from across the country, puts them to work in close quarters for weeks and then deploys them to new, often rural locations.

Fire managers say the combination could make it hard to keep fire crews and communities safe.

The U.S. Forest Service is changing its approach to fire management in light of the of the pandemic in part by committing resources “only when there is a reasonable expectation of success in protecting life and critical property and infrastructure.”

Cal Fire said the agency is following strict physical distancing protocols for its fire crews, and that could mean making larger campsites near wildfires and pulling in additional trailers for showers and other hygiene needs.

The season has already started in Texas and Florida, but the federal firefighting agencies are still scrambling to finish plans detailing their new approach in the midst of the pandemic.

Among the steps under consideration: Granting waivers for some pre-season training requirements to previously-certified crew members, and moving some training online.

Limiting fire engines to just a driver and one passenger and requiring other crew members to ride in additional vehicles.

Scrapping the normal campsite catering tents in favor of military-issue MREs, or “Meals Ready to Eat” to reduce the number of people touching the same serving utensils.

Wildland fire camps have a reputation for spreading illness. Norovirus outbreaks have occurred in big fire camps in the past.

The nature of firefighting also works against them with crew members regularly experiencing high stress, inhaling smoke and dust on a daily basis and dealing with poor sleeping and personal hygiene conditions after camping for weeks on end.

Firefighting’s historically suck-it-up and tough-it-out culture doesn’t help either.

Federal fire crews will have paid sick leave for the first time this season, which officials hope will encourage crew members to take sick leave when they need it.

It’s not clear if all state or contract firefighters will have the same luxury.

California has more than 18,800 COVID-19 cases and has recorded more than 490 deaths, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.