On Friday, Christy Shields virtually visited with the second grade classes from McAuliffe Heights Program at Irving Elementary School to talk about weather and being a meteorologist.

The second graders were so enthusiastic to learn about weather and asked so many great questions! They were curious about the water cycle and how we get rain and snow. Thank you to Mrs. Moschella and Mrs. Oakes for having me!

If you would like to schedule a virtual visit email cshields@wtajtv.com.