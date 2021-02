Christy Shields on Thursday virtually visited with Mr. Wessner’s 4th grade class to talk to them about weather. The 4th grade students at Foot of Ten Elementary School are currently learning about hurricanes.

The class asked many great questions about hurricanes,tsunamis, winter weather, and what it was like to be a meteorologist. Thanks Mr. Wessner for having Christy visit!

If you would like a “virtual”class visit you can email cshields@wtajtv.com