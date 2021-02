Christy Shields virtually visited with the 4th grade students at Logan Elementary school yesterday to talk about weather. The students asked so many great questions, like how do tornadoes form, and what goes into the forecast each day.

A big thank you to Mr. Evans and Mr. John for setting up this fun virtual visit! There is definitely some future meteorologist in the class!

If you would like to set up a virtual school visit to talk about weather and science, email cshields@wtajtv.com