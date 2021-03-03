Virtual Visit with 3rd grade students from Claysburg-Kimmel Elementary School

Christy Shields had a virtual visit with the 3rd grade students at Claysburg-Kimmel Elementary School on Tuesday. It was a part of celebrating Read Across America. Along with reading some weather themed books, the students even got a virtual tour of the WTAJ Studio.

The students were great listeners and asked some great questions about working at WTAJ and being a meteorologist. A big thank you to Mrs. Helsel, Mrs. Musselman, Mr. Hoenstine, and their students for having me!

If you would like to do a virtual visit email cshields@wtajtv.com