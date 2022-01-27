February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Virtual school visit to Myers Elementary School

On Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields did a virtual school visit with the 4th grade students at Myers Elementary School in the Bellwood-Antis School District.

The 4th grade students were shown what instruments are used to put together a weather forecast and also a tour of the WTAJ-TV studio. They then asked so many great questions about weather and what it takes to become a meteorologist. Some of the great questions included how does satellite and radar work, and what goes into a typical day as a broadcast meteorologist.

Thanks for having us virtually visit! If you would like to have a virtual school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com

