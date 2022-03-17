On Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields did a virtual school visit with the 3rd grade students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the Altoona Area School District.

The 3rd grade students were shown what instruments are used to put together a weather forecast and also a tour of the WTAJ-TV studio. They then asked so many great questions about weather and what are the best and worst parts of being a meteorologist. Some of the great questions included how does a hurricane form, and what happens if you get the forecast wrong?

Thanks for having us virtually visit! If you would like to have a virtual school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com



