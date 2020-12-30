Violent sea storm lashes Naples

A violent coastal storm in Naples caused huge waves to flood the city’s waterfront on Monday overnight.

Several restaurants’ facing the famous Neapolitan sea front were destroyed by the overnight storm causing dramatic consequences for restaurant owners, already reeling from ther economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Italian government has ordered restaurants and bars to be closed throughout the Christmas festivities.

The storm, caused by strong southern winds, flooded waterfront roads and restaurants and destroyed promenade barriers too.