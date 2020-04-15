Viewer Weather Question: Hail during the summer





Tuesday April 14th we asked you the viewers what are some of your weather questions. This question came from Stacy Socoski.. What causes hail during the summer months?

This is a great question because hail is made up of ice and when we think of ice we think about cold weather, not summer.

Yes, at the surface during the summer months the air temperature can reach the lower to mid 90s for Central PA.

During the summer it is considered hot at the surface but as you go up in elevation the temperature cools. For every 1000 feet you go up in elevation you roughly lose 4 degrees. So, if the temperature at the surface is 90 degrees and you go up 10,000 feet it would be around 50 degrees.

The average height of a thunderstorm is 30,000-40,000 feet above the surface. The stronger thunderstorms can reach 55,000-65,000 feet. So, if we keep the surface temperature at 90 degrees and the base of the thunderstorm is 30,000 feet. The temperature at the base would be around -30 degrees. The top of the thunderstorm at 40,000 feet would have a temperature near -70 degrees. This is how we can get hail during the summer.

The rain drops will freeze inside the thunderstorm and will continue to grow in size and weight until the updraft inside the storm can no longer keep it up. The hail will fall from the cloud and as it falls the temperature will warm and some melting will occur. The hail will ether melt into a raindrop or reach the ground as hail. This is how we can get hail during the middle of the summer.