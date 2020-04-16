Viewer Weather Question: Color around the edges of clouds







Our next weather question is from Jackie Couch. She said “I took pictures of the clouds one day, the edges were pink and bluish/purple. What causes this?”

This question can be answered the same way how a rainbow is formed.

The colors of the rainbow are caused when light from the sun refracts (changes direction or bends) within the water droplet. Light changes directions/bends in water because water is denser than air. The bigger the water droplet the more space the light can bend allowing more colors to show.

Visible light (the light we see) is made up of several different wavelengths and colors. By bending the light, it allows the individual color wavelengths to show. The light reflects off the back of the water droplets and then refracts again allowing the wavelengths to continue to spread apart. Because the color wavelengths are different sizes they bend at different angles.

For example, the color red has a wavelength of 700-635 nanometers, while the color green has a wavelength of 560-520 nanometers. Red has a big wavelength while green has a smaller wavelength.

This is what allows the different colors to be seen. If the colors bend at the same angle, the colors would never separate and we would not see all the different colors.

The answer: The edge of the clouds were thin and allowed some light from the sun to come through. The center of the cloud is thicker and denser. That is why the color is either white or grey. The water droplets were small and only allowed the colors blue, purple and some pink to show through. These colors have smaller wavelengths so they don’t need a lot of space to bend within the droplets. While, red, orange and yellow have bigger wavelengths and they need bigger water droplets to allow their colors to show.